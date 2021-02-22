UrduPoint.com
Road Mishap: 2 Youngsters Killed In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 04:25 PM

Road mishap: 2 youngsters killed in Gujrat

At least two youngsters were killed when their car collided with a truck at the Grand Trunk (GT) road Gujrat on Monday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :At least two youngsters were killed when their car collided with a truck at the Grand Trunk (GT) road Gujrat on Monday afternoon.

According to the rescue sources, the deadly accident was occurred when the car jumped a signal and rammed in the truck, a private news channel reported.

The local police and rescue workers rushed to the site. They pulled out the victims, died on the spot and shifted them to the hospital for further legal formalities.

The mishap severely affected the smooth flow of traffic at the GT road but later, police cleared the road within an hour.

More Stories From Pakistan

