Road Mishap At Katchehry Flyover Leaves On Dead

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :One person died while another four sustained injuries following an accident between car and truck at katchehary flyover here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman,a car collided with a truck of official involved in cleanliness of road.

Resultantly,a citizen namely Adeel died on the spot.

Similarly,another four persons identified as Ali, Murshid, Maaz and Shahbaz sustained injuries and they were shifted to Nishtar hospital by Rescue 1122.

