Road mishap claim 2 lives in Tharparkar district

Two persons lost their lives in separate road accidents on Thursday in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons lost their lives in separate road accidents on Thursday in Tharparkar district.

A speedy jeep over turned near Nangarparkar town as its tyre rod broke. A 23 year old Zaman son of Fida Khoso who was traveling on roof of the jeep lost his life in road mishap.

Separately, another young man Anwar Rahimoon also lost his life when the long jeep he was driving overturned due to over speeding near Dahli town of the district.