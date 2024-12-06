Road Mishap Claims Life
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A collision between two motorcycles claimed a life of a man here at Bhera flyover on Friday.
Bhera police said that Imtiaz (50) resident of Bhulwal city, was heading to Kot Momin on motorcycle when he collided with another two-wheeler at Bhera flyover which resulted into his on the spot death.
Upon getting information,police reached the spot and took the body into custody.
Rescue-1122 shifted the deceased to hospital,while further investigation was underway.
