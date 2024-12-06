Open Menu

Road Mishap Claims Life

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Road mishap claims life

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A collision between two motorcycles claimed a life of a man here at Bhera flyover on Friday.

Bhera police said that Imtiaz (50) resident of Bhulwal city, was heading to Kot Momin on motorcycle when he collided with another two-wheeler at Bhera flyover which resulted into his on the spot death.

Upon getting information,police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Rescue-1122 shifted the deceased to hospital,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Man Kot Momin

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

3 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

12 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

12 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

12 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

12 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

12 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

12 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

12 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

12 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan