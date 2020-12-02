UrduPoint.com
Road Mishap Claims Life In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:54 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A 60-year-old man died in a road mishap near Sauna Khan area of Quetta, police said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim namely Akhtar Muhammad was crossing the road when a passenger coach hit him due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Police reached the site and shifted his body to civil hospital Quetta where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

