Road mishap claims life in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A man died in a road mishap at Burma Hotel Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Hayatullah was crossing the road when a coach hit him due to over speeding as a result, he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.