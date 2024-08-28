Road mishap claims life of minor boy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A minor boy was run over and killed by a tractor-trolley here at 78 Pull Shaheenabad Road on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said here that Bilal,8, s/o Muhammad Ali, resident of Jhang, was riding a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit and ran over him.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Factory area police started investigation.