Road Mishap Claims One Life

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A man was killed while his wife and daughter sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger bus near Village-15 railway crossing on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Liaqat Ali resident of the city area was going to a village along with his wife Robina Bibi and daughter Eman on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Village-15 railway crossing.

As a result, Liaqat Ali died on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained injuries. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

