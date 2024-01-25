Road mishap claims one life

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A man was killed while his wife and daughter sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger bus near Village-15 railway crossing on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Liaqat Ali resident of the city area was going to a village along with his wife Robina Bibi and daughter Eman on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding passenger bus collided with a motorcycle near Village-15 railway crossing.

As a result, Liaqat Ali died on the spot while his wife and daughter sustained injuries. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.