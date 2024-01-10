Road mishap claims one life in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) One person was killed and another sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided in Karachi late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident occurred near the Water Pump Pull area of Karachi where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing one person on the spot and another wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.

According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Asghar Ali.