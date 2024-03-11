Road Mishap Claims One Life In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) At least one person was killed and another was injured after two trucks ran over a motorcycle in wee hours on Monday.
According to rescue and police, the accident occurred at the Lytton Road where two racing truck ran over a motorcycle, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 51-year-old Abdul Ghafoor, said a private news channel.
Recent Stories
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway10 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Education Unit launches drive against 'encroachment'10 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health deptt; seeks details of Sehat card10 minutes ago
-
Students escape unhurt after school van catches fire in Jhelum30 minutes ago
-
Sehat card services fully restored: CE30 minutes ago
-
President Asif Zardari presented guard of honour40 minutes ago
-
Renowned calligrapher Yousuf Dehelvi remembered40 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of actress Tahira Wasti being observed40 minutes ago
-
Riphah invites applications for faculty recruitment at Faisalabad campus40 minutes ago
-
All housing projects of industrial workers to be completed in stipulated time periods: WWF40 minutes ago
-
18 gamblers held50 minutes ago
-
CCRI suggests measures to get bumper cotton crop50 minutes ago