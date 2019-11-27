Road mishap claims two lives, leaves four injured in Gilgit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while four other sustained injuries as two trucks were plunged into a ditch near Rahimabad in Gilgit on Wednesday morning.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred as both truck drivers lost control over the steering, leaving two drivers dead on the spot and four others wounded.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.