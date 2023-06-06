Road Mishap in AJK; newly-wed couple died

A newly-wed couple from Multan died in a road accident in Patika some 21 KMs away from here on Tuesday

Muzaffarabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A newly-wed couple from Multan died in a road accident in Patika some 21 KMs away from here on Tuesday, officials said. The car in which the couple was traveling, fell into the deep gorge near Patika, as a result, the duo died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad told APP.

The ill-fatted wife and husband were on honeymoon and coming back from the Neelum. Bodies shifted to Multan after the necessary process, he added.