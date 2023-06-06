UrduPoint.com

Road Mishap In AJK; Newly-wed Couple Died

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Road Mishap in AJK; newly-wed couple died

A newly-wed couple from Multan died in a road accident in Patika some 21 KMs away from here on Tuesday

Muzaffarabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A newly-wed couple from Multan died in a road accident in Patika some 21 KMs away from here on Tuesday, officials said. The car in which the couple was traveling, fell into the deep gorge near Patika, as a result, the duo died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad told APP.

The ill-fatted wife and husband were on honeymoon and coming back from the Neelum. Bodies shifted to Multan after the necessary process, he added.

Multan Car Died Road Accident Wife Muzaffarabad From

More Stories From Pakistan

