Road mishap in Karachi leaves one dead, two Injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Atleast one individual was killed and two others sustained injuries after hit by a speedy car while attempting to cross the road on Defence Morr Akhtar Colony, Karachi on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Iqra, tragically lost her life in the collision, while her sisters, Noreen and Ambreen, sustained severe injuries, said a private news channel.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured persons. They were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.