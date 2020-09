KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A person was killed due to collision between two trucks near master CNG Mian Channu on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two trucks collided near master CNG in which a person namely Sudhair Ahmed s/o Bhochal Khan resident of Sukhur died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital.

APP /qbs-sak