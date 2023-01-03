UrduPoint.com

Road Mishap Kills One, Injures Three

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :One person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries after a collision between a bus, car and motorcycle rickshaw near Ghazi Ghat Pull here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Riaz Hussain son of Nazar Hussain and the injured included Ghulam Murtaza, Kaleem, and Shoaib.

Rescue 1122 teams shifted the body and the injured were shifted to the hospital, where the condition of the injured was stated to be critical.

Police concerned are investigating the incident.

