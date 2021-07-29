UrduPoint.com
Road Networks Crucial For Economic Development Of Country: Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani Thursday said that highways played key role in the economic development of any nation and the network of highways in Balochistan was being further expanded in line with this vision.

In a briefing to the Chairman Senate regarding the ongoing projects in Balochistan, the officials from National Highway Authority ( NHA) informed that the 103 km long Naukandi-Mashkhel Road would be inaugurated soon. The chairman would inaugurate it on August 10 while the work on the Ziarat-Bala Nosh to Dalbandin highway will begin in October.

The chairman Senate directed that the ongoing highway projects should be completed as soon as possible as such projects were crucial to uplift living standard of the people. Member NHA Balochistan Shahidullah and GM Construction Noorul Hassan Mandokhel gave a comprehensive briefing.

He further said that date orchards and population on Naukandi to Mashkhel road should not be damaged and to save the general population and orchards, the alignment of the road should be re-examined and trees should be planted on both sides of the highway.

The chairman said that tree planting projects should be initiated along with highway projects in order to reduce the impact of environmental pollution.

He hoped that highways would play a key role in the economic development of the province. He emphasized that the construction of new highways and rehabilitation of old highways was crucial to accelerate economic development. Construction of standardized highways will have a positive impact on the overall economic activities in the country. On this occasion, the chairman Senate said that efforts of NHA, its engineers and experts were commendable.

He said that Balochistan was an important province and network of highways would change the destiny of the province.

The officials said that the network of National Highways in Balochistan province covered numerous kilometers and various zones had been created for better monitoring and maintenance.

The chairman Senate was also briefed on other important projects including PASS.

