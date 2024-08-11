Road paving works in Hyderabad started

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro on Saturday inaugurated the construction work of paved roads in different areas of City and Latifabad talukas.

The Mayor's spokesman informed that Shoro started the road paving works in Jamote Colony near Autobahn road, Maachi Goth and Huzaifa Town in Latifabad and Odeon Cinema, Gurunagar Chowk, Benazir Bhutto Chowk and Kacchi Mohalla in City.

Speaking at the project launching ceremony the Mayor reiterated his vision for development of Hyderabad's road infrastructure.