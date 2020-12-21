Road rage claim life of rickshaw driver

(@FahadShabbir)

Police are investigating a road rage firing incident, which claimed the life of young rickshaw driver on Monday in the jurisdiction of Faqirabad Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police are investigating a road rage firing incident, which claimed the life of young rickshaw driver on Monday in the jurisdiction of Faqirabad Police Station.

Eyewitness said that a motorcyclist and driver of rickshaw driver were involved in a road rage incident and the motorcyclist shot at the driver and managed to flee the crime scene.

Police transported the injured to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police have collected evidence from the incident and started investigation to arrest the suspect involved in road rage incident.