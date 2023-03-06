Road rehabilitation projects underway in Yarak, Ramak, DI Khan City: NHA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has initiated rehabilitation projects in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

While talking to APP here on Monday, an official of NHA said that the rehabilitation work of all the roads around DI Khan under the jurisdiction of NHA is going on.

He said that the tenders for these projects have already been awarded and contractors have been mobilized to ensure the timely completion of the work.

One of the important projects in the region is the DI Khan Bypass, he said, adding that the project is currently under evaluation and the lowest bidder will be awarded the contract for the work.

He said that the work is expected to start soon after getting the contract, which will benefit the local population and improve connectivity in the region.

Similarly, he said that Ramik roads have been handed over to contractors, while DI Khan Shahr roads are currently undergoing an evaluation process and the contract for the work will be awarded to the lowest bidder.

He said that work on rehabilitation projects in York and DI Khan is going on and progress is being made in this regard.

He affirmed that these rehabilitation projects will have a positive impact on the region, especially in terms of improving the road infrastructure, reducing travel time and increasing economic activity.

He said that NHA is concerned and is working diligently to ensure the timely completion of these projects so that the local population gets maximum benefits.

\395