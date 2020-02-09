Road remodeling of metropolis under consideration to prevent traffic jam

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is considering a plan for remodeling of roads to prevent heavy traffic jam at different roads in the central part of the city.

Official sources said here on Sunday, Bhaati Chowk, Gamay Shah Chowk and Data Darbar Chowk will be redesigned and restructured in the first phase.

The MCL will acquire 10-kanal land for new traffic plan during the restructuring work and Gamay Shah Chowk to Data Darbar Chowk road will remain closed during the work, whereas, traffic from the Lower Mall will be diverted to Data Darbar Chowk.

Traffic from The Mall and Kutchery Road will be diverted to new alternative routes at the point of Gamay Shah Chowk while the traffic from Circular Road to Bhaati Chowk can be diverted to Pir Makki Mazar and Kutchery Road after the completion of the project.

Dividers would be constructed on main roads.

Cabins of Safe City cameras, traffic signals, sign boards, trees and electric pole points will be changed and shifted. As many as 263,000 square feet area will be remodeled under the project.

Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Corporation Officer has been given the charge of remodelingof roads to curb the hourly based traffic jam in the area. All resources for remodeling of theroads would be spent by the MCL.