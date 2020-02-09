UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Remodeling Of Metropolis Under Consideration To Prevent Traffic Jam

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Road remodeling of metropolis under consideration to prevent traffic jam

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is considering a plan for remodeling of roads to prevent heavy traffic jam at different roads in the central part of the city.

Official sources said here on Sunday, Bhaati Chowk, Gamay Shah Chowk and Data Darbar Chowk will be redesigned and restructured in the first phase.

The MCL will acquire 10-kanal land for new traffic plan during the restructuring work and Gamay Shah Chowk to Data Darbar Chowk road will remain closed during the work, whereas, traffic from the Lower Mall will be diverted to Data Darbar Chowk.

Traffic from The Mall and Kutchery Road will be diverted to new alternative routes at the point of Gamay Shah Chowk while the traffic from Circular Road to Bhaati Chowk can be diverted to Pir Makki Mazar and Kutchery Road after the completion of the project.

Dividers would be constructed on main roads.

Cabins of Safe City cameras, traffic signals, sign boards, trees and electric pole points will be changed and shifted. As many as 263,000 square feet area will be remodeled under the project.

Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Corporation Officer has been given the charge of remodelingof roads to curb the hourly based traffic jam in the area. All resources for remodeling of theroads would be spent by the MCL.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Traffic Sunday All From Data Darbar

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Group collabor ..

47 minutes ago

Advisory council outlines plans to ease process fo ..

1 hour ago

FTA issues ‘Basic Tax Information Bulletin’ to ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 ..

1 hour ago

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.