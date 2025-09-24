Road Repair Work In Full Swing Across Flood-affected Areas
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emergency repair and reconstruction of flood-affected roads across the province is in full swing, with communication and construction teams mobilized to restore connectivity in the hardest-hit areas.
According to official sources, the repair of the flood-damaged crack on Khangarh–Doma Road in Liaquatpur has been completed, while work on the Nazro Wali Hatti–Mukhan Bela Road near Head Panjnad in Ahmedpur East is progressing. In Alipur, repair of the Saitpur–Marhari Road has been finalized, while reconstruction of the Chanigoth Road in Ahmedpur is underway. The rehabilitation of Kanwal Road in Basti Azeem Shah, Alipur, will be completed by tomorrow, and the construction of the Shindar Bhan–Bar Wali Road in Ahmedpur East has already been accomplished.
Work is also advancing rapidly on Shahi Wala Road near Sultanpur in Alipur. Heavy machinery has been dispatched for the reconstruction of the Sultanpur–Saitpur Road, where work has already commenced. Similarly, emergency repair of the Sultanpur Road near Basti Desi in Alipur is ongoing, while the reconstruction of the Khangarh–Doma–Sarki Road is nearing completion.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete all road repair and reconstruction work at the earliest possible time to ensure smooth mobility and uninterrupted relief and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected areas.
