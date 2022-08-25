Road repairing in flood-hit areas in progress: Minister

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Communication & Works Minister Ali Afzal Sahi on Thursday said that the restoration of road-network was in progress in flood-hit areas

Talking to media persons he said that the flood had affected the South Punjab and the survey of damaged roads would be completed soon. He said 45 billion would be required for 81 km long roads repairing.

The minister said that the Building department would be made modern. He said that favoritism and nepotism would be completely eliminated from the department, and in this regard zero tolerance policy would be adopted.

Ali Afzal said that the projects of peoples' interest should be completed without discrimination. He said that presently the C&W department had 24 toll plazas, adding that the fresh auction would be made during the next week. He said, "We are introducing e-tendering and would start revenue collection through computerizing the system".

He said in case of delay in dues payment, the department would take necessary action without any discrimination.

