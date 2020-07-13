Road repair/maintenance schemes approved

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab minister for management and professional development department Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday chaired a meeting and approved initiatives worth Rs 75 million for repair and maintenance of roads to benefit farming community.

The meeting approved repair of roads in Khanewal, Kabirwala,road from Hussaini Chowk to Abdul Hakim, Jahanian bypass and others, says an official release.

Minister said that the initiative would largely benefit farmers in speedy transportation of agriculture produce to markets particularly the sugarcane growers who would enjoy a smooth transportation of sugarcane to mills after completion of the schemes.

Sherazi ordered officials to initiate work on the schemes after completing necessary paper work.

MPA Faisal Akram Niazi, ADCR Ikram Malik, deputy director development Shahid Rehman, executive engineer highways M Kamran and administration of a sugar mills attended the meeting.