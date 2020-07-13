UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Repair/maintenance Schemes Approved

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Road repair/maintenance schemes approved

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab minister for management and professional development department Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday chaired a meeting and approved initiatives worth Rs 75 million for repair and maintenance of roads to benefit farming community.

The meeting approved repair of roads in Khanewal, Kabirwala,road from Hussaini Chowk to Abdul Hakim, Jahanian bypass and others, says an official release.

Minister said that the initiative would largely benefit farmers in speedy transportation of agriculture produce to markets particularly the sugarcane growers who would enjoy a smooth transportation of sugarcane to mills after completion of the schemes.

Sherazi ordered officials to initiate work on the schemes after completing necessary paper work.

MPA Faisal Akram Niazi, ADCR Ikram Malik, deputy director development Shahid Rehman, executive engineer highways M Kamran and administration of a sugar mills attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Road Khanewal Jahanian Kabirwala Market From Million

Recent Stories

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

54 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

1 hour ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

1 hour ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.