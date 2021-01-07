Road safety and traffic awareness camp held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :-:The City Traffic Police Sialkot, in collaboration with Honda Atlas (Pakistan) Limited, arranged a 'Road safety and traffic awareness camp', here at Circular Road.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassam Asad Alvi stressed the need for implementation of the traffic rules for ensuring road safety, saying the use of helmet also falls under the traffic rules.

He said its use by motorcyclists could help save lives on roads during the road accidents.

The DPO also renewed pledge to make all-out efforts to bring betterment in the traffic mess in Sialkot.

DSP (Traffic) Mazhar Fareed said that purpose of the seminar was to ensure safety of motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about safe road environment.

