Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Road safety awareness camp held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A road safety awareness and training camp was organized at District Industrial Home, Sanatzar, in collaboration with a motorcycle manufacturing company and traffic police here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the participants were informed about safety measures including safe way of riding motorcycle, use of helmets, back view mirrors and some other tips to prevent road accidents during the camp.

Traffic education officer Ms. Iram, Regional Manager Atlas Honda Company Mohammad Husnain, and Manager Institute Zahida Naz said that helmets reduce 70 percent risks of head injuries during accidents.

They also informed about various tips for safety from road accidents and said that one of the major causes of accidents is the use of mobile phones during driving, one-way violation, overtaking and speeding.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the students.

More Stories From Pakistan