UrduPoint.com

Road Safety Awareness Campaign Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Road safety awareness campaign launched

Punjab Safe Cities Authority and National Highway & Motorway Police in collaboration with Atlas Honda on Thursday launched a campaign to raise awareness among road users in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority and National Highway & Motorway Police in collaboration with Atlas Honda on Thursday launched a campaign to raise awareness among road users in provincial capital.

The aim of the campaign was to create awareness about the use of helmets, back view mirrors, head and tail lights, and indicators of bikes.

At the start of the campaign, road users were given guidance on PSCA accidental camera footage for awareness purposes. The motorcyclists were also briefed about other safety tips necessary while riding a bike.

Motorcyclists were briefed to install a back view mirror, drive at a slow pace at the extreme left of the road, avoid using a mobile phone and triple riding.

Later on, back view mirrors were installed for motorcyclists and safety helmets were distributed among the road users.

While launching the "Road Safety Awareness Campaign", Director Public Relations PSCA Tauseef Gondal said that in Pakistan thousands of people died every year in road crashes and motorcyclists were major contributors to them, adding that motorcyclists should use side-view mirrors and helmets to avoid fatal accidents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Motorway Mobile Road Died Honda Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in Ju ..

Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in June

2 minutes ago
 Support for Abortion in US Increases as Supreme Co ..

Support for Abortion in US Increases as Supreme Court Expected to Impose Limits ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC visit flour mills to check record ..

Commissioner, DC visit flour mills to check record, quality of flour

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy meets head of Pakistan-Bulgaria Fr ..

Pakistani envoy meets head of Pakistan-Bulgaria Friendship Group

3 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN to Meet Russia's Nebenzia for Talks ..

US Envoy to UN to Meet Russia's Nebenzia for Talks on Aid Deliveries Into Syria ..

7 minutes ago
 IGP takes note of killing of 2 persons in Gujranwa ..

IGP takes note of killing of 2 persons in Gujranwala

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.