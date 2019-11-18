UrduPoint.com
'Road Safety' Awareness Lecture At Cambridge College For Boys Talagang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:46 PM

In connection with World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims Motorway Education Unit (MUE) M-2 North Monday delivered a 'Road Safety' awareness lecture at Cambridge College for Boys Talagang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :In connection with World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims Motorway education Unit (MUE) M-2 North Monday delivered a 'Road Safety' awareness lecture at Cambridge College for Boys Talagang.

Students were briefed through multimedia presentation regarding effective braking techniques, not to perform stunts and wheeling while riding on motorcycle, pedestrian crossing, importance of observing sign boards, use of safety helmet, not to use cell phone while driving, blind crest, road rage, cornering, to drive within speed limit.

Moreover, road safety quiz was also conducted and gifts were distributed among the participating students and candles were also lit at the event.

Meanwhile, road safety walk was also organised at Talagang public service vehicle terminal in which the drivers and management of the terminal participated.

