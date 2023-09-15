Open Menu

Road Safety Awareness Seminar Held

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :A mobile education unit of the Punjab Highways Patrol Police Sargodha on Friday organised an awareness seminar on road safety and traffic education at Punjab College for boys.

In-charge mobile education unit Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz raised awareness among students and college staff about traffic rules and safety measures.

He also briefed the importance and benefits of helmet wearing and following traffic rules He especially instructed the students to not drive the motorcycle fast and stay away from dangerous activities like one-wheeling.

PHP helpline 1124 was functional round-the-clock for citizens in any trouble, emergency or accident,he added.

