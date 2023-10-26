Road safety awareness seminar held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A mobile education unit of the Punjab Highways Patrol Police Sargodha on Thursday organized an awareness seminar on road safety and traffic education at Cornelius College of Law.

In-charge mobile education unit Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz briefed students and college staff about traffic rules and safety measures.

He also highlighted the importance and benefits of helmet wearing and following traffic rules.He instructed the students to not drive the motorcycle fast and stay away from dangerous activities like one-wheeling.

PHP helpline 1124 was functional round-the-clock for citizens in any trouble, emergency or accident,he added.