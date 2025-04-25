Road safety awareness seminars essential for women: Secretary Saira

Secretary Women Development Department Saira Atta on Friday said that Road safety awareness seminars (RSAS) are especially important for women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Secretary Women Development Department Saira Atta on Friday said that Road safety awareness seminars (RSAS) are especially important for women.

She said this while talking a delegation of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) called on her here.

During the meeting, the Road safety officers discussed the Road safety awareness seminar with all Women Development staff in the second week of May 2025.

Secretary Women Development Department Saira Atta during the meeting emphasized that Road Safety Awareness Seminars are especially essential for women and encouraged the efforts of NH&MP officers to implement the programs prepared for women for promoting road safety and for the development of women.

At the end of the meeting, gifts were presented by NH&MP to the Secretary and other staff of Women Development Department Balochistan Quetta.