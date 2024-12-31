(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted a road safety awareness session in collaboration with a renowned motorcycle manufacturing company.

According to USKT, it aimed to educate students about responsible road usage and essential safety practices.

Expert-led lectures provided valuable insights into road safety, while students enjoyed supervised test rides of Honda motorcycles. The session also featured engaging activities such as lucky draws, games and gift hampers, making it memorable for all.