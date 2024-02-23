Road Safety Awareness, Training Camp Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 12:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) on Friday organized a road safety awareness & training camp to ensure safe motorcycle riding, helmet benefits,back view mirrors and protection from kite strings.
According to a spokesperson,District Emergency Officer (DEO),Zafar Iqbal and Kashif Aqeel, Country head inaugurated the camp while,Emergency Officer Operations Engr.Tariq Mehmood, company’s manager Mubeen Anwar, a large number of rescue staff and others participated in the training program.
DEO Zafar Iqbal said that helmets reduce the severity of head injury up to 70 % in road accidents. He also shared various tips for prevention from road accidents.
He said that one of the main causes for accidents was use of mobile phones during riding, due to which many riders get into accidents every day. However, motorists should avoid the use of cell phones when they were driving bikes.
On the occasion, helmets, back view mirrors and pamphlets were also distributed among the participants.
