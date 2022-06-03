UrduPoint.com

Road Safety Awareness Walk Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A road safety awareness walk was held by police in Sargodha here on Friday.

Police said that the event was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed in which DSP Traffic police Tariq Javed and a large number of students participated.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with different slogans, highlighting importance of safe driving on roads.

The DPO said that the objective of walk was to aware people about road safety rules.This would not only help to curb rising accidents but also ensure community participation in prevention and response to road emergencies.

