Road Safety Awareness Week observed in IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) IUB Road Safety Awareness Society, the Directorate of Students Affairs of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized Road Safety Awareness Week.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Abdul Rauf, Director of Students Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, Additional Director of Students Affairs, Dr.

Yasmin Rufi, Director of School of State Sciences, Shahbaz Ali Khan, Department of Public Administration and Syed Musawar Hussain Bukhari, Chairman, Department of Political Science.

On this occasion, Dr. Shakeel Akhtar, Advisor IUB Road Safety Awareness Society, Muhammad Amir Rizwan Territory Manager Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Company Bahawalpur, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Manager Honda Bahawalpur and other faculty members of the Political Science Department were also present.