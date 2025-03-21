Open Menu

Road Safety Campaign Held At Khayaban Intersection

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Road safety campaign held at Khayaban Intersection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) education wing organized a road safety campaign on Friday at Khayaban Intersection to raise awareness about traffic laws and ensure smooth traffic flow in the Federal capital.

A public relations officer told APP that the traffic police officers educated citizens about key traffic regulations, including the dangers of underage driving, the importance of wearing helmets for motorcyclists, and adherence to road safety measures.

He said the Primary objective of the campaign was to reduce traffic violations and prevent accidents by promoting responsible driving behavior.

In this regard, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, issued special instructions to all zonal DSPs to form teams for strict legal action against underage drivers, lane violations, failure to wear seat belts, and motorcyclists riding without helmets.

He also emphasized the importance of public awareness alongside enforcement measures.

Additionally, the ITP education wing has been distributing awareness pamphlets to citizens, while workshops and seminars are being conducted at various colleges and universities to educate students about traffic laws and road safety.

CTO Zeeshan urged citizens to fulfill their responsibilities by adhering to traffic laws and preventing underage children from driving to protect lives.“Ensuring a disciplined and safe traffic system in Islamabad remains one of our top priorities,” he added.

