Road safety campaign kicks off in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched "Road Safety Campaign" in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among road users.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG (Security) Waqar Ud Din Syed. A ceremony was organized at F-8 Exchange chowk which was attended by SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, other officers and a large number of citizens.

SSP Traffic Farrukh Rasheed while briefing to the IGP told that ITP Education Team, ITP's Float, Capital Highway Inspection Patrolling Squads (CHIPS), Quick Response Team, staff of ITP FM Radio 92.4 and other operation staff would participate in this campaign.

"They would deliver messages to the road users and special announcement about road safety tips would be made at important boulevards, chowks, commercial centers and main avenues of the city",SSP ITP briefed.

He said that, during this campaign, motorcyclists would be educated about using front and rear mirrors. Motorists would be educated to follow lane discipline and avoid use of mobile phones during driving along with other laws, he added.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) would himself monitor this campaign while staff of ITP would work in shifts to impart traffic education among road users.

The SSP (Traffic) said that teams of traffic police would remain present in shifts at Faizabad, Dhokri Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, Express Chowk, Shaheen Chowk, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Blue Area, G-9 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, Aabpara Market and other areas to educate citizens about traffic rules.

Talking to media, the IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

ITP is striving hard for safety of its citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city.

To check over-speeding, he said 13 speed checking cameras have been installed at different points. Special campaign is being run in educational institutions to educate students. "We have requested the Government to enhance the traffic fines to overcome traffic violations" the IGP maintained.

Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said that ITP is trying it's best to facilitate public. Online appointment system is started for driving licenses. He said that Islamabad police is also in coordination with CDA to solve the parking issues.