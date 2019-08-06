UrduPoint.com
Road Safety Campaign Kicks Off In Capital

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched road safety campaign in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among road users

The campaign has been launched following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan has finalized this campaign to achieve desired results.

According to the details, three vehicles, ITP Education Team, ITP's Float, Capital Highway Inspection Patrolling Squads (CHIPS), Quick Response Tea, all Zonal DSPs, staff of ITP FM Radio 92.4 and other operation staff would participate in this campaign. They would deliver messages to the road users and special announcement about road safety tips would be made at important boulevards, chowks, commercial centres and main avenues of the city about.

During this campaign, motorcyclists would be educated about using front and rear mirrors while motorists would be educated to follow lane discipline and avoid use of mobile phones during driving along with other laws.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed would himself monitor this campaign while staff of ITP would work in shifts to impart traffic education among road users. They would remain present in shifts from 8:00 am to 10:30 am and 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Faizabad, Dhokri Chowk, Khayaban Chowk, Express Chowk, Shaheen Chowk, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Blue Area (Savor food), G-9 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, G-11 Markaz, Aabpara Market and other areas to educate citizens about traffic rules.

The purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and creating traffic sense among them.

