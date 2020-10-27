'Road Safety Council of Pakistan' launched

The Road Safety Council of Pakistan (RSCP) launching ceremony was held here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Road Safety Council of Pakistan (RSCP) launching ceremony was held here Tuesday.

Additional Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Abbas Malik was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release.

According to the Chairman of RSCP, Engr.

Irfan Baloch, separate awareness sessions on road safety would also be conducted by Islamabad Traffic Police and National Highway & Motorway Police.

Road safety is considered as a major public health issue in Pakistan. According to road safety experts, it is estimated that every five minutes someone is killed or badly injured as a result of accident in Pakistan.

About 60 to 70% of road accidents are due to motorcycles. Once if they fell or slip there is a chance of serious injury and risk to death.