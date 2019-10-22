Road safety improvement, traffic management top priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Tuesday the Punjab police were giving priority to improve the road safety and traffic management by providing good training facilities to citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said on Tuesday the Punjab police were giving priority to improve the road safety and traffic management by providing good training facilities to citizens.

Talking to Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique here at Central Police Office, he said that trained drivers would prove beneficial in saving precious lives and decrease road accidents.

The IGP said that with the collaboration of TEVTA, driving training of international standard would be imparted while expert and heavy duty drivers would be available for valuable human resource to foreign countries.

The Punjab Police were endeavouring hard for the provision of driving licences by utilizing all its resources and Police Khidmat Markaz across the province are working to provide hassle free traffic license services to the citizens, he added.

An MoU was also inked between Punjab Police and TEVTA for driving training and licence to provide international standard driving training to citizens in all districts across Punjab.

According to MoU, the Punjab Police will provide instructors and theory material for training centres while TEVTA would provide finance and logistic support.

TEVTA and Punjab Police jointly will deliver short and long duration trainings to citizens under the supervision of expert trainers. Short term courses will consist of three days and long term courses will be of two months.

On this occasion, Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said that Traffic Police along with TEVTA will provide training to drivers for public service vehicles and heavy duty driving according to international standard and driving learners after receiving driving license will be provided help to get jobs.

Additional IGP Traffic Farooq Mazhar said that traffic police along with TEVTA had provided driving skills to 9,000 people of Lahore, whereas people from across the province will be benefited after the new MoU. At the end of the meeting, memorial souvenirs were exchanged between Punjab Police and TEVTA officers.

Chief Operating Officer Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana signed MoU, Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, CTO Lahore Capt (r) Liaqat Malik along with other officers from TEVTA were present.