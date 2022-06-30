Road safety lecture for SNGPL drivers arranged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :National Highways Motorway Police (NH&MP) and City Traffic Police Multan jointly delivered lecture on road safety to SNGPL drivers.

On the orders of DIG Motorway Central 2 Zone Fida Hussain Mastoi and SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar, Inspector Gulzar Hussain along with traffic police giving lecture to the drivers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) said that irreparable loss of life and financial loss in case of traffic accidents in the society could be avoided by following traffic rules.

Awareness given about wearing seat belt, over speeding, loss of poor tyres and advantages of use of helmet while driving motorcycle.

Inspector Gulzar Ahmed briefed the drivers about the campaign No More issued by Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police, about not changing lanes repeatedly, overloading and dosing eat well over.

National Highways and Motorways Police also set up road safety stalls and distributed pamphlets which was well appreciated by the participants. City Traffic Police Senior Traffic Warden Sohail Awan Traffic Warden Muhammad Khurram also gave a lecture on Road Safety. At the end of the ceremony, General Manager Sui Northern Gas Multan,Bashir Ahmed, thanked the police officials of Motorway and traffic Police and distributed commemorative shields among them.

He said that it was the responsibility of all of us to adhere to road safety and as a nation we must respect traffic laws.