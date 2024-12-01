Road Safety Measures During Sugarcane Season
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) As the sugarcane harvesting season approaches, the district emergency service Rescue 1122 has issued guidelines to prevent accidents, caused by overloaded tractor trolleys on roads.
It says that after the harvest, tractor-trolleys are often overloaded while carrying sugarcane to mills, creating dangerous traffic issues that result in frequent accidents. Thus, it has outlined several precautionary measures to reduce the risk of accidents.
As part of the precautionary measures, tractor drivers and owners have been urged to choose less congested routes or alternate routes to avoid high-traffic areas.
It is mandatory for tractor-trolleys to be equipped with LED lights and reflectors at night, ensuring better visibility and reducing the likelihood of accidents after dark.
The drivers have been reminded to strictly follow traffic lane discipline, ensuring smoother traffic flow and preventing disruptions to other vehicles. In case of any emergency, the public has been advised to immediately contact Rescue 1122 by calling 1122, ensuring quick and efficient assistance.
