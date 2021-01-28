UrduPoint.com
Road Safety: Motorway Police Past 2,980 Reflective Stickers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Thursday launched a comprehensive campaign for pasting of reflective stickers/sheets in the area of N-5 North Zone from Peshawar to Lahore Grand Trunk Road to ensure their visibility during ongoing foggy season.

During this campaign, 15 special briefing points were established at various Toll Plazas of N-5 North Zone. At these briefing points, 15,890 persons were briefed verbally whereas 2,980 road safety reflective stickers were pasted in the rear of slow moving traffic to ensure their visibility.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N-5 North Zone Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan said the NHMP always strived to ensure provision of road related services to the road users.

He further stressed upon the NHMP officers to leave no stone unturned in facilitating the commuters through utilization of all the available resources and exhaustive efforts.

The DIG further said the visibility of slow moving vehicles was considerably enhanced through pasting of reflective stickers/sheets on these vehicles which ultimately contributes towards safer road and eradication of road crashes.

