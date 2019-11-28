UrduPoint.com
Road Safety: NHMP To Continue Its Drive Till Last Motorist To Be Sensitized

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has renewed its pledge to continue Road Safety drive till the last motorist to be sensitized in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has renewed its pledge to continue Road Safety drive till the last motorist to be sensitized in the country.

The NHMP mobile education Unit (M-2 North) in-charge Imran Abbas exchanged these views while giving a thought-provoking lecture over "Road Safety a Shared Responsibility" to the students of the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences which is commonly known as FAST university.

He said there is a dire need to dispense the knowledge of traffic rules and regulations in all segments of the society. It helps decreasing the ratio of road crashes and a large number of causalities being reported on day to day basis in a section of media, he added.

Abbas condemned the inhuman behavior of a female motorist with traffic wardens for stopping over the signal violation on Tuesday in Karachi.

He said the implementation of traffic rules is a two way process adding the traffic police are playing its best but the road users' positive response is still awaited both morally and practically.

He reiterated that the Road Safety is a shared responsibility and organizing public awareness drives like this seminar are purposeful attempts to inform, persuade and motivate the road users to change its attitude towards traffic rules.

On the occasion, Associated Press of Pakistan Editor Rehan Khan, FAST University In-charge Students Affairs Muneeb were the guest speakers and Ashiq Hussain Chohan Deputy Superintendent of Police Line Headquarter (M-2 North) were the chief guest.

