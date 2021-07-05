Senior Patrolling Officer of Motorway Mobile Education Sector M-2 South Ishrat Pari has said that by following the traffic laws the number of road accidents could be reduced to a great extent

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Patrolling Officer of Motorway mobile education Sector M-2 South Ishrat Pari has said that by following the traffic laws the number of road accidents could be reduced to a great extent.

She was addressing a road safety seminar at Sargodha press club, here on Monday. She said carelessness in driving on road could lead to loss of lives and properties.

She said that most of the traffic accidents in Pakistan were caused by motorcyclists.

She said that at present 1.3 million people were being killed in accidents all over the world while 5 million people receive injuries, and many of them become disabled for life. Ishrat Pari said that 41% of traffic accidents in Pakistan were caused due to pedestrians and motorcyclists. "We need to be aware of traffic rules to avoid traffic accidents," she added.