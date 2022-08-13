UrduPoint.com

Road Safety Seminar, Awareness Walk Held To Mark 75th Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Road safety seminar, awareness walk held to mark 75th Independence day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has organized a road safety seminar and awareness walk in celebration of independence day.

Road safety seminar and awareness walk was held at Rescue 1122 Multan's Head Office Chowk Kumharanwala where the cake was also distributed among participants marking the 75th year of independence.

On behalf of Rescue 1122 Multan, Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmed Kamal (Operation), Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal (Admin), Rescue Safety Officer Arshad Khan and Control Room Incharge Mian Mudassar Zia performed the hosting duties.

Engineer Ahmed Kamal in his address said that every year on the occasion of Independence Day, a large number of young people got involved in road accidents while doing one-wheeling drive become disabled for life and some had also lost their lives.

He urged to celebrate Independence day as civilized nation and avoid over speeding and one-wheeling by following traffic rules.

