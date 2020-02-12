UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Safety Seminar By National Highways And Motorways Police (NH&MP)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Road Safety seminar by National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP)

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday organised a one-day road safety seminar at Hassan model School Mehrabpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday organised a one-day road safety seminar at Hassan model school Mehrabpur.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students, teachers, parents and other officials of the education department.

NH&MP Admin officer Abdul Rasheed Sahito and Patrolling Officer Yaseen Jakhrani said seminars play pivotal role in creating awareness of road safety among the road users.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Mehrabpur

Recent Stories

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by ..

6 minutes ago

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawa ..

2 minutes ago

Railway staff to wear masks, gloves to avoid virus ..

2 minutes ago

OECD Commercial Oil Stocks Stand 29.5 Mln Barrels ..

2 minutes ago

Poor compliance of plastic bags ban in federal cap ..

2 minutes ago

Govt's investment-friendly policies attracting inv ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.