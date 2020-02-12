Road Safety seminar by National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP)

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday organised a one-day road safety seminar at Hassan model School Mehrabpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday organised a one-day road safety seminar at Hassan model school Mehrabpur.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students, teachers, parents and other officials of the education department.

NH&MP Admin officer Abdul Rasheed Sahito and Patrolling Officer Yaseen Jakhrani said seminars play pivotal role in creating awareness of road safety among the road users.