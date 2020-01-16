UrduPoint.com
Road Safety Seminar Conducted At Punjab University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

The Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) conducted a road safety seminar titled "Safety for Everyone" with the collaboration of the Punjab University's Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM), here at the Seminar Hall of the Institute here Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Honda Atlas cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) conducted a road safety seminar titled "Safety for Everyone" with the collaboration of the Punjab University's Institute of Quality and Technology Management (IQTM), here at the Seminar Hall of the Institute here Thursday .

A comprehensive presentation covering all road safety aspects was delivered by the HACPL representative.

IQTM Director Dr Muhammad Usman Awan appreciated the senior level management of the HACPL for arranging the seminar. He stressed safety not only on roads but in each field of life. He emphasized and urged starting long-term collaboration with the HACPL regarding internships and job placements of the IQTM graduates. Senior management of the HACPL agreed to strengthen the Academia-Industry linkage for benefit of both stakeholders.

A test drive session was also carried out for the driving license holder students of the IQTM.

