UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Safety Seminar Held

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Road safety seminar held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) and Press Club Sheikhupura jointly organized a road safety seminar at Press Club Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

The Seminar aimed at highlighting importance of observing traffic rules and adopting road safety measures. The seminar was organized on special instructions of Commandant NH&MP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College Taimur Khan said that road accidents were a global challenge as millions of people lost their lives in road crashes.

He said that currently road crashes were eighth leading cause of death in the world, but if the current trend of accidents continued it would become fifth leading cause of death by 2030.

"Observing traffic rules and road safety measures is need of the hour to save precious human lives and property",he said.

The participants were shown different videos related to important road safety issues by Road safety team of NHMP Training College.

Special emphasis was laid on importance of using helmet while riding bike, use of back view mirrors, fastening seat belt while driving, dozing off at driving wheel, distracted driving and other important road safety issues.

Related Topics

World Police Motorway Road Traffic Sheikhupura Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 1,517 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deat ..

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surge ..

41 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

1 hour ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

2 hours ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.