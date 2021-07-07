Road safety seminar held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) and Press Club Sheikhupura jointly organized a road safety seminar at Press Club Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

The Seminar aimed at highlighting importance of observing traffic rules and adopting road safety measures. The seminar was organized on special instructions of Commandant NH&MP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College Taimur Khan said that road accidents were a global challenge as millions of people lost their lives in road crashes.

He said that currently road crashes were eighth leading cause of death in the world, but if the current trend of accidents continued it would become fifth leading cause of death by 2030.

"Observing traffic rules and road safety measures is need of the hour to save precious human lives and property",he said.

The participants were shown different videos related to important road safety issues by Road safety team of NHMP Training College.

Special emphasis was laid on importance of using helmet while riding bike, use of back view mirrors, fastening seat belt while driving, dozing off at driving wheel, distracted driving and other important road safety issues.