Road safety seminar held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police's mobile education unit is arranging seminars as well as lectures on a daily basis for creating awareness among citizens about road safety and traffic rules.

In this regard, an awareness seminar was held on Wednesday at Noor Muhammad Ansari Handcraft school, Social Welfare Society Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Incharge Education Unit Dr Mubashar Bajwa and other team members delivered keynote lectures on road safety. General Secretary Welfare Association Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Sumera Zahid, Hafizah Sabbah Tabassum and others were present on the occasion.

Arshad Qasmi said that 98 women belonging to Ghulam Muhammad Abad area have so far been imparted motorcycle driving skills free of cost which have boosted the confidence and self-sufficiency among women.