Open Menu

Road Safety Seminar Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Road safety seminar held

City Traffic Police's mobile education unit is arranging seminars as well as lectures on a daily basis for creating awareness among citizens about road safety and traffic rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police's mobile education unit is arranging seminars as well as lectures on a daily basis for creating awareness among citizens about road safety and traffic rules.

In this regard, an awareness seminar was held on Wednesday at Noor Muhammad Ansari Handcraft school, Social Welfare Society Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Incharge Education Unit Dr Mubashar Bajwa and other team members delivered keynote lectures on road safety. General Secretary Welfare Association Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Sumera Zahid, Hafizah Sabbah Tabassum and others were present on the occasion.

Arshad Qasmi said that 98 women belonging to Ghulam Muhammad Abad area have so far been imparted motorcycle driving skills free of cost which have boosted the confidence and self-sufficiency among women.

Related Topics

Police Education Mobile Road Traffic Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8t ..

LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8th day recovery campaign

5 minutes ago
 MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering ..

MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering Expo-2023

5 minutes ago
 PFA operation continues against substandard food p ..

PFA operation continues against substandard food points, discards 1,500 litres o ..

5 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

13 minutes ago
 Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Ener ..

Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as first corporate partner

13 minutes ago
 Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainab ..

Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainable development goal

7 minutes ago
DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

7 minutes ago
 RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

7 minutes ago
 Economists see challenging exports outlook for Mal ..

Economists see challenging exports outlook for Malaysia

5 minutes ago
 60 FIRs registered 24 hours for violating dengue S ..

60 FIRs registered 24 hours for violating dengue SOPs

7 minutes ago
 Saudi General visits NHQ, lauds conduct of Exercis ..

Saudi General visits NHQ, lauds conduct of Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV

5 minutes ago
 EU proposes 10-year renewal for glyphosate herbici ..

EU proposes 10-year renewal for glyphosate herbicide

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan