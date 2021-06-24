UrduPoint.com
Road Safety Seminar Held At National Highways And Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:53 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura organized a "Road Safety Seminar" under direct supervision of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura organized a "Road Safety Seminar" under direct supervision of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam.

Professor Tabinda Malik who had worked as advisor in different departments of Pakistan, USA and United Nations was chief guest speaker of the Seminar.

Addressing the audience Professor Tabinda Malik said that Motorway Police is exemplary department which has earned fame throughout the country by its courteous dealing and public service. She advised officers of Motorway police to adhere with core values of the department and deal even the harsh commuters with politeness. Professor Tabinda Malik gave a detailed presentation on leadership, its role and importance.

On this occasion DIG Mehboob Aslam said that it is top priority of the department to flourish the leadership qualities in all officers. He further said that NHMP Training College not only focuses on physical fitness of the trainees but cultivation of their moral values as well. The object of the department is that the officers trained from this college must serve commuters with courtesy and devotion.

At the end of the Seminar DIG Mehboob Aslam presented souvenir to Professor Tabinda Malik.

The event was attended by large number of under training officers and people belonging to different walks of life.

